N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy takes aim at gun trafficking with new law

By Jesse Zanger

CBS New York

TRENTON, N.J. - Gov. Phil Murphy is set to sign into law a measure targeting gun trafficking. 

The new legislation establishes penalties for deaths and injuries that occur as a result of gun trafficking. 

Murphy will be joined by various members of law enforcement when he signs the legislation into law Wednesday at 1 p.m. in Trenton. 

You can watch Murphy and members of law enforcement discuss the importance of the new bill live on CBS News New York.

First published on August 23, 2023 / 10:19 AM

