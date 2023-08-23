N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy takes aim at gun trafficking with new law

Murphy says "there are not the votes" for an assault weapons ban

TRENTON, N.J. - Gov. Phil Murphy is set to sign into law a measure targeting gun trafficking.

The new legislation establishes penalties for deaths and injuries that occur as a result of gun trafficking.

Murphy will be joined by various members of law enforcement when he signs the legislation into law Wednesday at 1 p.m. in Trenton.

You can watch Murphy and members of law enforcement discuss the importance of the new bill live on CBS News New York.