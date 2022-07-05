Watch CBS News
Gov. Phil Murphy set to sign package of gun safety bills into law in New Jersey

By Elijah Westbrook

TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to sign a package of gun safety bills into law Tuesday. 

The state legislature passed the measures last Wednesday.

Some of the new restrictions aim to:

  • Regulate ammunition sales
  • Require gun owners who move from out of state to register their firearms and obtain a new firearm purchaser identification card
  • Mandate training to obtain that card, which must be renewed every 10 years
  • Give the attorney general power to bring legal action against gun manufacturers and retailers

The signing comes after the Supreme Court ruling that is said to lead more Americans to carry guns. 

"A right to carry a concealed weapon is actually a recipe for tragedy," Murphy said last month. 

The governor recently signed an executive order hoping to create gun-free areas. He also asked the legislature to expand the list of so-called "sensitive places" where firearms are prohibited, including stadiums, arenas, amusement parks, bars and restaurants, public transit, hospitals, day cares and government buildings. 

State Republicans, however, call it a knee-jerk reaction by Democrats. 

"Obviously there will be some limitations and some controls. But I don't fear any law-abiding that feels the need to protect themselves," said New Jersey Assembly Republican Leader John DiMaio.

Murphy is expected to sign the package of bills at 11:15 a.m. 

