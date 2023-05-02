Music expert expected to testify in Ed Sheeran copyright infringement trial

NEW YORK - A music expert is set to take the stand as a witness for the plaintiffs Tuesday in the Ed Sheeran copyright infringement trial.

Sheeran is accused of copying the Marvin Gaye classic "Let's Get It On" to write his hit song "Thinking Out Loud."

Sheeran called the allegations "insulting."

The artist left the courthouse Monday after playing guitar during testimony, demonstrating a common building block of pop songwriting: The four-chord progression.