Ed Sheeran back in court for copyright infringement trial over "Thinking Out Loud"

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Testimony is set to continue Monday in the copyright trial of GRAMMY-winning singer Ed Sheeran.

Our cameras spotted Sheeran as he walked into court this morning. A guitar was also seen being brought inside. 

The British pop star is accused of copying part of his 2014 hit song "Thinking Out Loud" from Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On."

The lawsuit claims he took the rhythm, chord progression and other elements from the 1973 classic. 

