Dozens of subway stations now have subway platform barriers, the MTA says, with more on the way

MTA on track to install subway barriers on 150+ platforms in 2025, Hochul says

MTA on track to install subway barriers on 150+ platforms in 2025, Hochul says

MTA on track to install subway barriers on 150+ platforms in 2025, Hochul says

Gov. Kathy Hochul says the MTA is on track to complete two subway safety milestones this year.

Hochul said the MTA has installed barriers on 56 subway platforms, and over 100 more platforms should have them by the end of the year.

The MTA says the barriers are designed to help prevent what they call "intrusion" on the tracks, or any unauthorized entry, including preventing people from falling, or potentially being pushed.

The MTA says a recent customer survey showed a majority of respondents have said the presence of platform barriers in the station makes them feel safer.

Platform barriers at Broad St on the J on Wednesday, Jul 9, 2025. (Marc A. Hermann / MTA) Marc A. Hermann/MTA

"New Yorkers' safety will always be my number one priority, and customers need to both feel and be secure every time they ride the subway," Hochul said. "At my direction, the MTA has ramped up the installation of protective platform barriers, building on their efforts to brighten stations with LED lighting and equip every subway car with security cameras. Transit crime is down in 2025, and these efforts will make the subway system safer for everyone."

"With new platform barriers, MTA's thousands of new security cameras, increased deployments from the NYPD, and 10 percent less crime before COVID, it's no wonder customer satisfaction has risen dramatically this year," MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber.

The agency has also installed LED bulbs at 342 stations, which puts it on track to hit 472 by the end of the year. It's part of an effort to brighten the lights on subway platforms.

According to the MTA, there are now barriers at:

Brooklyn:

Clark St

Morgan Av

Grand St

Dekalb Av

Halsey St

Bushwick Av-Aberdeen St

Myrtle-Wyckoff Avs

Graham Av

Jefferson St

Bedford Av

Lorimer St

Wilson Av

Montrose Av

Eastern Pkwy-Brooklyn Museum

Grand Army Plaza

President St

Hoyt St

Beverly Rd

Sterling St

Winthrop St

Bergen St

Manhattan:

191 St

5 Av

1 Av

6 Av

125 St

Bowery

Fulton St

Broad St

Canal St

Wall St

23 St

125 St

Central Park North-110 St

135 St

Astor Place

8 Av

Bleecker St

Fulton St

Spring St

103 St

Park Place

28 St

68 St-Hunter College

33 St

96 St

77 St

145 St

Grand Central-42 St

Christopher St-Stonewall

Queens:

Flushing-Main St

46 St

67 Av

75 Av

Woodhaven Blvd

Jamaica Center-Parsons Blvd-Archer Av