Dozens of subway stations now have subway platform barriers, the MTA says, with more on the way
Gov. Kathy Hochul says the MTA is on track to complete two subway safety milestones this year.
Hochul said the MTA has installed barriers on 56 subway platforms, and over 100 more platforms should have them by the end of the year.
The MTA says the barriers are designed to help prevent what they call "intrusion" on the tracks, or any unauthorized entry, including preventing people from falling, or potentially being pushed.
The MTA says a recent customer survey showed a majority of respondents have said the presence of platform barriers in the station makes them feel safer.
"New Yorkers' safety will always be my number one priority, and customers need to both feel and be secure every time they ride the subway," Hochul said. "At my direction, the MTA has ramped up the installation of protective platform barriers, building on their efforts to brighten stations with LED lighting and equip every subway car with security cameras. Transit crime is down in 2025, and these efforts will make the subway system safer for everyone."
"With new platform barriers, MTA's thousands of new security cameras, increased deployments from the NYPD, and 10 percent less crime before COVID, it's no wonder customer satisfaction has risen dramatically this year," MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber.
The agency has also installed LED bulbs at 342 stations, which puts it on track to hit 472 by the end of the year. It's part of an effort to brighten the lights on subway platforms.
According to the MTA, there are now barriers at:
Brooklyn:
- Clark St
- Morgan Av
- Grand St
- Dekalb Av
- Halsey St
- Bushwick Av-Aberdeen St
- Myrtle-Wyckoff Avs
- Graham Av
- Jefferson St
- Bedford Av
- Lorimer St
- Wilson Av
- Montrose Av
- Eastern Pkwy-Brooklyn Museum
- Grand Army Plaza
- President St
- Hoyt St
- Beverly Rd
- Sterling St
- Winthrop St
- Bergen St
Manhattan:
- 191 St
- 5 Av
- 1 Av
- 6 Av
- 125 St
- Bowery
- Fulton St
- Broad St
- Canal St
- Wall St
- 23 St
- 125 St
- Central Park North-110 St
- 135 St
- Astor Place
- 8 Av
- Bleecker St
- Fulton St
- Spring St
- 103 St
- Park Place
- 28 St
- 68 St-Hunter College
- 33 St
- 96 St
- 77 St
- 145 St
- Grand Central-42 St
- Christopher St-Stonewall
Queens:
- Flushing-Main St
- 46 St
- 67 Av
- 75 Av
- Woodhaven Blvd
- Jamaica Center-Parsons Blvd-Archer Av