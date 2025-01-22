NYC subway push attack suspect pleads not guilty to attempted murder, assault charges

Suspect accused of pushing man in front of NYC subway pleads not guilty

NEW YORK — The man accused of pushing a subway rider into the path of an oncoming train in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood has pleaded not guilty.

Kamel Hawkins, 23, was indicted Wednesday on charges of attempted murder, assault and attempted assault.

He is being held in jail until his next court date, which is scheduled for April 16.

Video shows man being shoved in front of moving subway train

The attack happened around 1:30 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

Prosecutors say Hawkins is seen on video pushing a man onto the tracks at the 18th Street subway station just as a 1 train is arriving. The attack appeared to be unprovoked.

The 45-year-old victim landed on the tracks and suffered a fractured skull, broken ribs and a ruptured spleen. He is still recovering.

Hawkins fled the scene after the attack, but he was arrested later that day at the 59th Street-Columbus Circle subway station.

According to police, Hawkins was previously arrested in 2019 for allegedly assaulting a police officer and in October 2024 for aggravated harassment.