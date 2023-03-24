New York State Comptroller report says MTA ridership is still below pre-pandemic levels

Report says MTA ridership still below pre-pandemic levels

NEW YORK -- Riders have returned to the subway, but the MTA says numbers are still below pre-pandemic levels.

The New York state comptroller says before COVID, the MTA saw well over 125 million riders per month.

Currently, it's around 60-70% of that.

The state is urging the MTA to use available funds to make service more reliable and improve safety to help bring riders back.