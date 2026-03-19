MTA plans to replace thousands of decades-old NYC subway cars

The MTA announced plans to replace thousands of New York City's decades-old subway cars with new models.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said it will be the largest subway car order in history, funded by $68 billion allocated in the Capital Plan from the state budget.

"Thousands of new subway cars running better service and a more reliable ride for millions every day — that's what we can achieve when we fully invest in transit," Hochul said in a statement.

What subway lines are getting new cars?

According to the MTA, the new subway cars would be rolled out on the 1, 3 and 6 lines to start, with more lines potentially to follow.

It was not immediately clear much of the MTA's $68 billion will be spent on new subway cars.

Companies will first submit proposals to build the base order of 1,140 cars for the 1, 3, and 6 lines. Then, the MTA will decide whether to purchase another 1,250 cars for the 2, 4, and 5.

They have until Sept. 8 to submit their proposals, and the contract will be awarded in 2028.

The MTA did not say when commuters would see the new cars in action.

More than 33% of MTA fleet

The new trains would replace 36.4 percent of the entire MTA fleet, which consists of 6,574 cars, with some dating back to the 1980s.

"This upgrade will reduce the number of problems customers experience en route and decrease the amount of time cars are taken out of service," the MTA said in a statement.

The entire order will be larger than the combined fleets from Boston's Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority and the Chicago Transit Authority combined, according to MTA chair and CEO Janno Lieber.