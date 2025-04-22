MTA's new hybrid locomotives to help keep NYC's subway cleaner and greener

The MTA is beginning the process of replacing its older work trains with newer and more environmentally friendly ones.

Only CBS News New York got the opportunity to ride the MTA's new battery-diesel work train. It's a bit loud, but the MTA says the benefits of what the blue, green and white hybrid locomotive can do roars louder than the sound it produces.

The new R255 battery-diesel work trains will replace older models that have been running since the 1960s.

"So when we're doing track improvements, signal improvements, etc., these trains will be pulling the flat cars that have that material," MTA Subways senior vice president Bill Amarosa said.

CBS News New York

The R255 locomotive produces up to 90 percent less emissions than the older trains it is replacing.

"When the [old locomotive] starts up, there's a puff of black smoke. Now just imagine you're inside of a tunnel environment. That smoke is not going anywhere. There's no movement of air," MTA superintendent of work equipment Dane Burkett said.

The oldest among five generations of maintenance trains are slowly being swapped out by the new ones.

"The hybrid has the newest technology engine and near zero emissions as well as a battery. Zero emissions period, which is better for not only our workers who are in the tunnels, but the operators," Burkett said.

We're told the $9.4 million train is capable of pulling heavier equipment than older models, allowing subway maintenance jobs to be finished faster.

"We have 25 of them on order. Nine of them on property right now, and assuming that they're successful, we'll be putting in an order for 45 more," Amarosa said.

While the MTA rolls out new subway cars, these maintenance trains are often not seen, but they play as vital a role in keeping the system moving for the millions who ride it.