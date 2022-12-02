MTA Chair Janno Lieber says subway crime is starting to decline despite public fears

NEW YORK -- MTA Chair Janno Lieber says despite public fears of taking the subway, crime is finally starting to come down.

He spoke to political reporter Marcia Kramer on an episode of CBS2's political talk show "The Point."

The episode was filmed after police reported a woman was splashed with a mystery substance that burned her face in a Brooklyn subway station.

"What do you say to people that the subway is safe when there's another incident?" Kramer asked.

"What I do know is one, you've got to feel for anybody who went through that. Two, everybody who's committing crimes on the subway, Marcia, they're all getting arrested because of the camera system that we have in the subways, the cameras we're now putting on the trains as well," Lieber said.

