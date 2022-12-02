Watch CBS News
Police: Caustic liquid thrown on woman in unprovoked attack in Winthrop Street subway station

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a suspect after an attack on a woman in the subway system. 

It happened at around 1 a.m. at the Winthrop Street station in Brooklyn

The victim, 21, was on her way to work after getting off a 2 train. She was walking up the stairs to exit the station when she was scalded by a caustic liquid hurled by an unknown female. 

The victim was rushed to Kings County Hospital before being transferred to Jacobi Hospital with burns to the face. 

It's not clear yet what substance was thrown on her. 

Police say the attack was unprovoked. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

December 2, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

