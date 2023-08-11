MTA blames Long Island Rail Road train derailment on misaligned switch

NEW YORK -- A misaligned track switch caused the Long Island Rail Road train derailment in Queens.

Eight cars on a train bound for Hempstead derailed just east of Jamaica Station on Aug. 3.

MTA and LIRR officials said Friday a track switch failed to realign after an earlier inspection, and the system that should have alerted them to the issue showed the switch was properly aligned.

Thirteen people were hurt when the train jumped the track.

The MTA said the faulty switch has been repaired.