MTA blames Long Island Rail Road train derailment on misaligned switch

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A misaligned track switch caused the Long Island Rail Road train derailment in Queens

Eight cars on a train bound for Hempstead derailed just east of Jamaica Station on Aug. 3. 

MTA and LIRR officials said Friday a track switch failed to realign after an earlier inspection, and the system that should have alerted them to the issue showed the switch was properly aligned. 

Thirteen people were hurt when the train jumped the track.

The MTA said the faulty switch has been repaired. 

First published on August 11, 2023 / 7:06 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

