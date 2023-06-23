Family of teenager injured in stabbing suing City of Mount Vernon & school district

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. -- A Mount Vernon family is suing the city and school district after their daughter survived a vicious stabbing.

Teenager Maniece Simpson had serious injuries to her arm and back, and her best friend Kayla Green was killed when another teenage girl attacked them after a basketball championship event at City Hall in 2022.

"You should have planned better, City. You should have had more cops on the scene, City. And these people who are running the city should be held accountable for this," attorney Lauren Raysor said.

"Just her everyday life, it's a living, it's been a living hell," said Nicole Duncan, Maniece's mother.

The lawsuit claims there were many red flags about the troubled attacker, but schools and police failed to safeguard the victims.

Both the city and schools declined to comment on pending litigation.