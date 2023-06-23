Watch CBS News
Local News

Family of teenager injured in stabbing suing City of Mount Vernon & school district

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Mount Vernon family suing city, school district after stabbing
Mount Vernon family suing city, school district after stabbing 00:48

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. -- A Mount Vernon family is suing the city and school district after their daughter survived a vicious stabbing.

Teenager Maniece Simpson had serious injuries to her arm and back, and her best friend Kayla Green was killed when another teenage girl attacked them after a basketball championship event at City Hall in 2022.

"You should have planned better, City. You should have had more cops on the scene, City. And these people who are running the city should be held accountable for this," attorney Lauren Raysor said.

"Just her everyday life, it's a living, it's been a living hell," said Nicole Duncan, Maniece's mother.

The lawsuit claims there were many red flags about the troubled attacker, but schools and police failed to safeguard the victims.

Both the city and schools declined to comment on pending litigation.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 23, 2023 / 7:16 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.