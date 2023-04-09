Loved ones celebrate Kayla Green's life 1 year after teen's stabbing death in Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. -- Saturday marks one year since 16-year-old cheerleader Kayla Green was killed in Mount Vernon, and her family held a memorial in her honor.

Kayla was stabbed to death by a teenage girl from a rival cheerleading squad after a rally celebrating a basketball championship.

Kayla's family and friends gathered Saturday to celebrate and remember her life.

Kayla's mother is still heartbroken.

"Every day I wake up and walk past my daughter's empty bedroom, it feels like the first day all over again. There is no joy without our child. There is no happiness without our child. There is no peace in our heart without our child," Laverne Gordon said.

Kayla's family is asking the community to come together to help stop bullying.

The 15-year-old girl who stabbed Kayla pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and was sentenced to up to nine years behind bars.