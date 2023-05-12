Mount Horeb Elementary School bus goes temporarily missing after driver has medical incident

School bus full of students briefly goes missing in New Jersey

WARREN TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A school bus full of students briefly went missing in New Jersey on Thursday morning.

It was eventually discovered at a business parking lot in Bridgewater with 20 children on board, but for parents and officials at Mount Horeb Elementary School in Warren, it was a tense hour as police were put on alert to search for the bus.

"When we first heard the news that the bus was running late or had not arrived, then we all got worried," parent Sanjay Golata said.

Police say the 80-year-old school bus driver was possibly experiencing a medical emergency and became disoriented and pulled into the parking lot on West Chimney Rock Road, then crashed into a parked tractor trailer.

"Our officers arrived on the scene. The bus driver was still in his seat, attempting to maneuver the bus. The officers went on the bus, put the bus into park, got the driver out," said Bridgewater Township Police Chief John Mitzak.

School officials quickly responded to the scene, removing the 20 students and placing them on another bus. Police say the children were shook up but had no serious injuries.

"At the end of the day, nothing major happened. Kids were brought back to school," Golata said.

Police say the bus driver, who was rushed to the hospital, worked for Fred Dealman Bus Services in Warren. The bus company did not respond to our request for comment.

The bus driver is well-liked.

"He is very pleasant. He's a good guy. Medical emergencies happen. You can't avoid it," Golata said.

Parents were allowed to either pick up their children or talk to them.

In a statement, the superintendent and Warren police chief said, "We are grateful for the professionalism and expertise of Warren Township and Bridgewater first responders and all of the school and district officials involved in responding to this situation."

The bus driver's condition is unknown.

Police say the incident is still under investigation and they're asking witnesses to call them.