Motorcyclist critically hurt in 4th hit-and-run in New York City this week

NEW YORK -- A motorcyclist was critically injured in a hit-and-run in Queens on Saturday.

Surveillance cameras captured the moment the driver struck the motorcyclist at the 29th Street-Broadway intersection in Astoria. The 26-year-old man and his bike slid into the nearby fruit stand, and people quickly ran over to help.

The motorcyclist was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital.

It's not clear what caused the collision.

"They bring the ambulance, I think, and they go," Astoria resident Hussein Salah said.

Police say the vehicle involved was found, but the driver was nowhere to be seen.

According to NYPD stats, pedestrian, bicyclist and motorcycle accidents are up from November of last year.

This is the fourth hit-and-run in New York City just this week.

On Thursday, 72-year-old Ann-Marie Wiesner was hit and killed just around the corner from where she lived in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn. Police say the driver kept going, leaving the beloved grandmother on the street.

On Wednesday, 43-year-old Mauro Chimbay was struck and killed, police say, while trying to stop a robbery in Elmhurst, Queens. The driver has not been caught.

On Monday, 46-year-old Mohammed Hossain was crossing 37th Street and Fort Hamilton Parkway in Brooklyn when he was hit by two cars and died on the scene. Neither driver stopped.

The motorcyclist struck Saturday night is in critical condition.

Police are searching for the driver.