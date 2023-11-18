Watch CBS News
Local News

Motorcyclist critically hurt in 4th hit-and-run in New York City this week

By Alecia Reid

/ CBS New York

Motorcyclist critically injured in hit-and-run in Queens
Motorcyclist critically injured in hit-and-run in Queens 02:20

NEW YORK -- A motorcyclist was critically injured in a hit-and-run in Queens on Saturday.

Surveillance cameras captured the moment the driver struck the motorcyclist at the 29th Street-Broadway intersection in Astoria. The 26-year-old man and his bike slid into the nearby fruit stand, and people quickly ran over to help.

The motorcyclist was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital.  

It's not clear what caused the collision.

"They bring the ambulance, I think, and they go," Astoria resident Hussein Salah said.

Police say the vehicle involved was found, but the driver was nowhere to be seen.

According to NYPD stats, pedestrian, bicyclist and motorcycle accidents are up from November of last year.

This is the fourth hit-and-run in New York City just this week.

On Thursday, 72-year-old Ann-Marie Wiesner was hit and killed just around the corner from where she lived in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn. Police say the driver kept going, leaving the beloved grandmother on the street.

On Wednesday, 43-year-old Mauro Chimbay was struck and killed, police say, while trying to stop a robbery in Elmhurst, Queens. The driver has not been caught.

On Monday, 46-year-old Mohammed Hossain was crossing 37th Street and Fort Hamilton Parkway in Brooklyn when he was hit by two cars and died on the scene. Neither driver stopped.

The motorcyclist struck Saturday night is in critical condition.

Police are searching for the driver.

Alecia Reid
alecia-reid-big-2022.png

Alecia Reid is an award winning, Emmy nominated reporter for CBS New York. She is a sustainability & social justice advocate; passionate about giving a voice to people who may not otherwise be able to tell their stories.

First published on November 18, 2023 / 11:07 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.