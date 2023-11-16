Watch CBS News
Local News

72-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run in Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NYPD: 72-year-old woman killed by hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn
NYPD: 72-year-old woman killed by hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn 00:49

NEW YORK -- A 72-year-old woman was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn on Thursday.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. on Marine Avenue near 97th Street in Bay Ridge.

Surveillance video shows her crossing the street pushing a cart when she is struck.

Police say the woman died on the scene.

Neighbor Anthony Cozzloino saw the crash on his surveillance camera.

"Saw a car coming in the opposite direction and thought that they would be able to make it, and kinda like did a hesitation, and unfortunately, the driver just basically sped through the person," he said. "It's terrible. People speed all the time."

The driver sped off in a black sedan.

Since Monday, three people have been killed by hit-and-run drivers in the city. No arrests have been made in any of the cases.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 16, 2023 / 10:39 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.