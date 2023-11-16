72-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run in Brooklyn

NYPD: 72-year-old woman killed by hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A 72-year-old woman was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn on Thursday.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. on Marine Avenue near 97th Street in Bay Ridge.

Surveillance video shows her crossing the street pushing a cart when she is struck.

Police say the woman died on the scene.

Neighbor Anthony Cozzloino saw the crash on his surveillance camera.

"Saw a car coming in the opposite direction and thought that they would be able to make it, and kinda like did a hesitation, and unfortunately, the driver just basically sped through the person," he said. "It's terrible. People speed all the time."

The driver sped off in a black sedan.

Since Monday, three people have been killed by hit-and-run drivers in the city. No arrests have been made in any of the cases.