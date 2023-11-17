2 dead after being struck by vehicles in separate incidents in NYC

2 killed in separate incidents involving vehicles in NYC

NEW YORK - A man was killed on the Lower East Side Friday morning when he was apparently hit by a construction boom.

Authorities say the 19-year-old was acting as a guide for the cherry picker as it was reversing when it fatally struck him.

We're told another person was treated for a cardiac condition and rushed to Beth Israel Hospital.

The identity of the victim hasn't been released.

Meanwhile, the search goes on for the driver who hit and killed a 72-year-old woman in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn.

It happened around 6 p.m. Thursday on Marine Avenue near 96th Street.

Surveillance video shows the woman crossing the street, pushing a cart, when she was hit.

Police say the woman died at the scnee.

The driver sped off in a black sedan.

