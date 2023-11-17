Watch CBS News
2 dead after being struck by vehicles in separate incidents in NYC

By Jesse Zanger

By Jesse Zanger

NEW YORK - A man was killed on the Lower East Side Friday morning when he was apparently hit by a construction boom. 

Authorities say the 19-year-old was acting as a guide for the cherry picker as it was reversing when it fatally struck him. 

We're told another person was treated for a cardiac condition and rushed to Beth Israel Hospital. 

The identity of the victim hasn't been released. 

Meanwhile, the search goes on for the driver who hit and killed a 72-year-old woman in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn. 

It happened around 6 p.m. Thursday on Marine Avenue near 96th Street.

Surveillance video shows the woman crossing the street, pushing a cart, when she was hit. 

Police say the woman died at the scnee. 

The driver sped off in a black sedan. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

