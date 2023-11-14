Man killed by driver who fled the scene overnight in Borough Park, Brooklyn

NEW YORK - A man is dead after being struck by a hit-and-run driver overnight in Borough Park, Brooklyn.

Police were called shortly after 10:30 p.m. Monday to 37th Street and Fort Hamilton Parkway.

They found the man lying in the street with head injuries. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators believe he was hit by the initial vehicle, then may have been struck again by another.

The man's name has not been released, and the search continues for the drivers who took off.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.