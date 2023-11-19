Driver flees scene of 7-car crash on Belt Parkway, NYPD says

At least 7 hurt in 7-car crash on Belt Parkway

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for a driver who fled a seven-car crash on the Belt Parkway on Saturday night.

At least seven people were hospitalized, including two in critical condition, according to police.

Police said the driver of an Infiniti sedan going eastbound lost control and hit a Mercedes at around 9:30 p.m. near Knapp Street in Brooklyn.

That triggered another crash involving an SUV that went over the median and four more cars colliding.

Police said the driver of the Infiniti ran from the scene.

NYPD is investigating at least 5 other hit-and-runs since Nov. 13.