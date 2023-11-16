Family of Mauro Chimbay, Queens man killed in hit-and-run, wants justice as police search for suspects

Mauro Chimbay's family wants justice after deadly hit-and-run in Queens

Mauro Chimbay's family wants justice after deadly hit-and-run in Queens

Mauro Chimbay's family wants justice after deadly hit-and-run in Queens

NEW YORK -- The family of Mauro Chimbay, a Queens man killed in a hit-and-run, wants justice as police continue searching for two suspects.

Gorman Playground in East Elmhurst was anything but peaceful on Wednesday afternoon after Chimbay, 43, was struck and killed.

In Spanish, Chimbay's brother said the married father of two was sociable and funny. He became a U.S. citizen after immigrating from Ecuador almost 30 years ago and worked in restaurants and construction.

Police said Chimbay was playing volleyball at the park when he saw a man trying to break into his car by the corner of 25th Avenue and 85th Street.

According to NYPD, Chimbay tried to stop the man before a white BMW came by and picked up the suspected thief.

Witnesses said Chimbay grabbed the hood of the BMW.

"He was hanging onto the hood of the car and then he just stopped, and when he stopped he hit himself against the rim of the car over there," said Kevin Gonzelez.

Surveillance video shows the BMW speeding away and Chimbay falling off.

"We tried to help him as much as we could, but it was bad. He was in very bad condition," said Gonzelez.

Chimbay died at the hospital, authorities said.

It was not immediately clear if anything was stolen from his car.