Mother accused of drowning her 3 children on Coney Island Beach arraigned on murder charges

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn mother accused of drowning her three children on Coney Island Beach was arraigned Friday on murder charges. 

The bodies of the children, ages 3 months, 4 years and 7 years old, were found covered in sand Monday. 

The mother faces seven counts of murder, and if convicted, faces the possibility of three life sentences. 

Her case has been adjourned until Sept. 20.

