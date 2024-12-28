Watch CBS News
Emma and Liam are still New York City's favorite baby names. Here are the top 10 for boys and girls in 2023.

By Mark Prussin

/ CBS New York

What were NYC's top baby names in 2023?
What were NYC's top baby names in 2023?

NEW YORK -- Emma and Liam are New Yorkers' favorite baby names for another year. 

In 2023, out of the 98,389 babies born in New York City, 382 are Emmas and 743 are Liams, according to the NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene. 

Emma has been the top choice for baby girls born in the city since 2017, while Liam has been number one for boys since 2016, the health department said. 

Mia and Noah ranked second on the each list. Sofia, Isabella and Amelia all became more popular girl names. Dylan and Muhammad are top 10 boy names for the first time.

2023's most popular baby names in NYC

These are the 10 most popular names for baby girls and boys, according to NYC Health: 

Girls

  1. Emma
  2. Mia
  3. Sophia
  4. Olivia
  5. Isabella
  6. Amelia
  7. Leah
  8. Chloe
  9. Luna
  10. Sofia

Boys

  1. Liam
  2. Noah
  3. David
  4. Lucas
  5. Jacob
  6. Ethan
  7. Joseph
  8. Dylan
  9. Michael* (tied)
  10. Muhammad* (tied)
Mark Prussin

Mark Prussin is a digital producer at CBS New York. He covers breaking news, sports, politics and trending stories in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Mark joined the CBS New York team in 2019.

