Emma and Liam are still New York City's favorite baby names. Here are the top 10 for boys and girls in 2023.

What were NYC's top baby names in 2023?

What were NYC's top baby names in 2023?

What were NYC's top baby names in 2023?

NEW YORK -- Emma and Liam are New Yorkers' favorite baby names for another year.

In 2023, out of the 98,389 babies born in New York City, 382 are Emmas and 743 are Liams, according to the NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.

Emma has been the top choice for baby girls born in the city since 2017, while Liam has been number one for boys since 2016, the health department said.

Mia and Noah ranked second on the each list. Sofia, Isabella and Amelia all became more popular girl names. Dylan and Muhammad are top 10 boy names for the first time.

2023's most popular baby names in NYC

These are the 10 most popular names for baby girls and boys, according to NYC Health:

Girls

Emma Mia Sophia Olivia Isabella Amelia Leah Chloe Luna Sofia

Boys

Liam Noah David Lucas Jacob Ethan Joseph Dylan Michael* (tied) Muhammad* (tied)