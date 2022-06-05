Watch CBS News
Police seek driver in deadly Bronx hit-and-run

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for the driver behind a deadly hit-and-run in the Bronx.

Video shows a mangled car at Webster Avenue and East 168th Street in the Morrisania section.

Investigators say around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, the driver of a Chevrolet Traverse slammed into a Toyota Camry at that intersection, causing both vehicles to crash into three unoccupied parked cars.

Police say the driver of the Chevy got out of the car and ran away.

The driver of the Toyota was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He's been identified as 45-year-old Robert Godwin, of Queens.

The investigation is ongoing.

