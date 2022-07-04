Watch CBS News
Local News

More than a dozen Connecticut state parks reach capacity on July 4

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

State parks closed after filling to capacity on July 4
State parks closed after filling to capacity on July 4 00:29

NEW YORK -- People are packing state parks across the Tri-State Area to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Wildwood, Orient and Hempstead State Park on Long Island closed after filling to capacity, but have since reopened. 

More than a dozen state parks in Connecticut have been closed after filling up. Click here for the latest updates.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 4, 2022 / 6:28 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.