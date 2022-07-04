More than a dozen Connecticut state parks reach capacity on July 4

State parks closed after filling to capacity on July 4

NEW YORK -- People are packing state parks across the Tri-State Area to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Wildwood, Orient and Hempstead State Park on Long Island closed after filling to capacity, but have since reopened.

More than a dozen state parks in Connecticut have been closed after filling up. Click here for the latest updates.