More than 2 dozen people displaced by fire in Paterson, New Jersey

PATERSON, N.J. -- Several families were displaced when a fire ripped through a row of homes Thursday in Paterson.

The flames broke out before 6 a.m. on the corner of Slater and Marshall streets.

Chopper 2 was overhead, where it appeared two buildings were affected.

There were no reports of any injuries, but the Red Cross says it's helping 26 people from nine different families who have been displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.