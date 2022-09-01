Watch CBS News
More than 2 dozen people displaced by fire in Paterson, New Jersey

Chopper 2 over Paterson fire
PATERSON, N.J. -- Several families were displaced when a fire ripped through a row of homes Thursday in Paterson. 

The flames broke out before 6 a.m. on the corner of Slater and Marshall streets. 

Chopper 2 was overhead, where it appeared two buildings were affected. 

Chopper 2 is checking out stories and traffic around our area, including a house fire in Paterson, N.J.

There were no reports of any injuries, but the Red Cross says it's helping 26 people from nine different families who have been displaced. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

