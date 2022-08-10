Watch CBS News
More buses of migrants sent from Texas arrive in New York City

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Battle over busing migrants to NYC heats up between Texas Gov. Abbott, NYC Mayor Adams
Battle over busing migrants to NYC heats up between Texas Gov. Abbott, NYC Mayor Adams 02:47

NEW YORK - More migrants arrived in New York City from Texas, under the order of Gov. Greg Abbott

A similar scene played out over the weekend at the Port Authority Bus Terminal. 

Officials say more than 4,000 people are now seeking asylum in New York City. We're told they have very little resources, and the need is putting a strain on the city's shelter system. 

During a City Council hearing Tuesday, officials said the feds need to do more to help. 

Mayor Eric Adams has another plan

"I am deeply contemplating taking a busload of New Yorkers to Texas and do some good old fashioned door knocking, because we have to, for the good of America, we have to get him out of office."

All this comes as Abbott is in a tight race with Democrat Beto O'Rourke. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 10, 2022 / 10:52 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

