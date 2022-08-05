Mayor Adams furious after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent dozens of migrants to New York City against their will

NEW YORK -- A red state, blue state border war has erupted after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent dozens of migrants to the Port Authority Bus Terminal, taking advantage of New York City's right to shelter law as he fights with President Joe Biden over immigration policy.

Mayor Eric Adams is furious and seeking federal help, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Friday.

The Port Authority Bus Terminal became the scene of the crime - what city officials think is a political crime by Abbott.

The Texas governor bused over 40 migrants - men, women and children - to New York City, his new drop-off location, to remove them from border towns in a challenge to the Biden administration's open border policies.

"Governor Greg Abbott is continuing to play with the lives of human beings. We think this is cruel, it's disgusting and it's pure cowardice," said Manuel Castro, commissioner of the mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs.

A spokesperson for Adams called the move "an embarrassing stain on the state of Texas," but stressed that as a right to shelter city, he would welcome the asylum seekers with open arms.

"... but we are asking for resources to help do so. We need Washington, D.C.'s assistance in dealing with the cruel political games being played by inept politicians like the governor of Texas," Fabien Levy, Adams' press secretary, said in a statement.

Abbott has been busing migrants to Washington, D.C. but said New York City will be a new location.

"New York City is the ideal destination for these migrants, who can receive the abundance of city services and housing that Mayor Eric Adams has boasted about within in the sanctuary city. I hope he follows through on his promise of welcoming all migrants with open arms so that our overrun and overwhelmed border towns can find relief," Abbott said in a statement.

Castro said some of the migrants were confused to arrive in the Big Apple and relief workers who met the buses said many had no idea they were coming to New York City.

"Some of them weren't even supposed to be in New York. I mean there's people going to Portland, Oregon. We had to get them tickets to North Carolina, Washington, D.C. and all sorts of other places. So they were kind of inappropriately brought to New York," said relief worker Andrea Garbarini.

Kathryn Kliff, a legal aid attorney, said she's also worried that Abbott sent people here against their will.

"By their own choice, have endured horrific things before they got here and this is just an additional trauma to be sent somewhere that's not where you want to be," Kliff said.

Legal aid is asking Adams and Castro to provide a plan for addressing the needs of the migrants who have arrived here.