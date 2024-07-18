Watch CBS News
Josef Martínez scores 2 goals as Montreal plays Red Bulls to 2-2 tie

HARRISON, N.J. — Josef Martínez scored two second-half goals to help CF Montreal rally for a 2-2 tie with the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday night.

Martínez capped the scoring when he converted from the penalty spot in the 81st minute.

Jules-Anthony Vilsaint drew a foul in the area, conceded by Sean Nealis. After video review, Nealis was shown a red card (denial of a scoring opportunity) in the 80th minute and the Red Bulls played a man down the rest of the way.

Wiki Carmona ripped a rolling shot from 25-yards out that slipped inside the post to give the Red Bulls a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute. The 21-year-old, in his fourth MLS season, has three goals this season, surpassing his career total of two coming into the season.

Matías Cóccaro tapped a free kick from just outside the area to a near-by Martínez, who blasted a one-touch shot that ricocheted off Montreal's Nathan Saliba into the net to make it 1-1 in the 67th minute.

Montreal's Mathieu Choinière, making his first appearance since May 29, re-directed a corner kick into the net for an own goal that gave the Red Bulls a 2-1 lead in the 75th.

The game was delayed nearly-2 hours at halftime due to inclement weather in the area.

Montreal (6-9-9) has three wins and just one loss in its last five games.

New York (9-4-11) is unbeaten (with just one win) in seven consecutive games since a 1-0 loss to the New England Revolution on June 8.

The Red Bulls and Montreal played to a 2-2 tie on June 19.

