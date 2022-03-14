Police: Gary Cabana seen on video jumping over counter before stabbing MoMA employees

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a high-profile suspect after two people were stabbed at the Museum of Modern Art.

The MoMA remains closed Monday after Saturday's violent attack.

As CBS2's John Dias reported, the NYPD is monitoring a Facebook account that police believe may be the attacker's. In a recent post on the page, he claims he's being framed.

Chilling surveillance video of the incident sent shockwaves around the city and beyond.

The suspect, identified by police as 60-year-old Gary Cabana, can be seen jumping behind the reception desk and lunging toward workers. Police said he stabbed two of them -- a man and woman, both 24 years old.

Investigators said Cabana, who was a regular at the museum, was denied access to watch a film. His membership had been revoked because of two previous disorderly conduct incidents.

"He became upset about not being allowed entrance, and then jumped over the reception desk, and proceeded to attack and stab two employees of the museum multiple times," said NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism John Miller.

It happened just after 4 p.m. Saturday, one of the museum's busiest times.

Chaos unfolded after the attack as people scrambled to get out.

"We just saw commotion. People running down the escalator, down the stairs," patron Dee Daily said. "They rushed us to the back. The employees rushed us to the back, into the basement, like a safe room."

Daily said he was among about 50 people that museum security rushed into a safe room.

"It was nerve wracking, really," he said. "I was trying to keep myself calm for my daughter. You've got to think rationally in those situations."

Both stabbing victims were rushed to the hospital in stable condition.

On Twitter, the MoMA thanked everyone for the support and said it will reopen Tuesday.