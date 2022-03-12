NYPD: 2 people stabbed inside Museum of Modern Art

NEW YORK -- The NYPD says two people were stabbed inside the Museum of Modern Art on Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened at around 4:15 p.m. Police are searching the building for a male suspect.

Police say the victims, who are both female and workers at the museum, were transported to Bellevue Hospital and are expected to survive.

