Watch CBS News

NYPD: 2 people stabbed inside Museum of Modern Art

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- The NYPD says two people were stabbed inside the Museum of Modern Art on Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened at around 4:15 p.m. Police are searching the building for a male suspect.

Police say the victims, who are both female and workers at the museum, were transported to Bellevue Hospital and are expected to survive.

Please stay with CBS2, CBS News New York, and CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 12, 2022 / 5:03 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.