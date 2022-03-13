Police searching for Gary Cabana, 60, suspect in stabbing of 2 employees inside Museum of Modern Art

NEW YORK -- Police on Sunday released new images of the man wanted for a stabbing at the Museum of Modern Art in Midtown.

The museum has remained closed since Saturday afternoon when visitors scrambled for the exits and cover after Gary Cabana, 60, allegedly stabbed two museum employees, CBS2's Christina Fan reported.

The Museum and its Stores will be closed to the public tomorrow, Sunday, March 13. For assistance in refunding or rescheduling tickets, please contact us at information@moma.org. — MoMA The Museum of Modern Art (@MuseumModernArt) March 13, 2022

New surveillance video shows the knife-wielding suspect storm into MoMA. He climbed over the reception desk and stabbed two employees who were cowering in fear, police said.

"It is nerve-wracking really. I was trying to keep myself calm for my daughter. You gotta think rationally in those situations," Dee Daily said.

Daily was leaving the gift shop when security rushed him and about 50 other people to a small, enclosed space.

"We just saw a commotion. People running down the escalators, down the stairs, and they rushed us to the back. The employees rushed us to the back, into the basements, like a safe room," Daily said.

Police said Cabana grew irate at the reception desk after he was denied entry to a film inside. Cabana was a museum member, but just received a letter revoking his membership the day prior for causing repeated disturbances.

"He became upset about not being allowed entrance and then jumped over the reception desk and proceeded to attack and stab two employees of the museum multiple time," NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism John Miller said.

The stabbing victims, a man and woman, both 24, were rushed to Belleve Hospital in stable condition. They were stabbed in the back, collarbone and neck, but are expected to recover.

"But in the museum, it's not something that you really expect. Especially because everyone has to be vetted with a vaccine card, and you have to buy a ticket," one woman said.

The museum and its store will remain closed Sunday.