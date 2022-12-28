Watch CBS News
Missing Princeton University student Misrach Ewunetie's death ruled a suicide

PRINCETON, N.J. -- A cause of death has been revealed for a Princeton University student who went missing two months ago.

According to the Middlesex Regional Medical Examiner's office, Misrach Ewunetie died by suicide.

Her body was discovered on campus on Oct. 20, days after she went missing.

READ MORE: Missing Princeton University student Misrach Ewunetie found dead, authorities say

The case made national headlines and launched an extensive search.

She was 20 years ago.

