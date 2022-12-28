Missing Princeton University student Misrach Ewunetie's death ruled a suicide

Cause of death of missing Princeton student ruled suicide

PRINCETON, N.J. -- A cause of death has been revealed for a Princeton University student who went missing two months ago.

According to the Middlesex Regional Medical Examiner's office, Misrach Ewunetie died by suicide.

Her body was discovered on campus on Oct. 20, days after she went missing.

The case made national headlines and launched an extensive search.

She was 20 years ago.