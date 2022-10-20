Watch CBS News
Local News

Missing Princeton University student Misrach Ewunetie found dead, authorities say

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Missing Princeton University sophomore Misrach Ewunetie found dead
Missing Princeton University sophomore Misrach Ewunetie found dead 00:25

PRINCETON, N.J. -- The body of Misrach Ewunetie, a 20-year-old Princeton University student who was missing for almost a week, has been found, the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday. 

According to officials, Ewunetie's body was found behind tennis courts on campus at around 1 p.m. 

In a statement, officials said "there were no obvious signs of injury and her death does not appear suspicious or criminal in nature." 

An autopsy will determine the cause and manner of her death. 

Officials were searching for Ewunetie, 20, since she was last seen outside Scully Hall at around 3 a.m. on Oct. 14. On Wednesday, they searched Lake Carnegie, which is just off campus.

Princeton said there would be more law enforcement on campus during the search. 

The university is offering grief counseling for students and staff. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 20, 2022 / 6:22 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.