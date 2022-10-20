Missing Princeton University student Misrach Ewunetie found dead, authorities say

PRINCETON, N.J. -- The body of Misrach Ewunetie, a 20-year-old Princeton University student who was missing for almost a week, has been found, the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday.

According to officials, Ewunetie's body was found behind tennis courts on campus at around 1 p.m.

In a statement, officials said "there were no obvious signs of injury and her death does not appear suspicious or criminal in nature."

Body of Missing Princeton University Student Found pic.twitter.com/XkSqdSWUvn — Mercer Co Prosecutor (@MercerCoPros) October 20, 2022

An autopsy will determine the cause and manner of her death.

Officials were searching for Ewunetie, 20, since she was last seen outside Scully Hall at around 3 a.m. on Oct. 14. On Wednesday, they searched Lake Carnegie, which is just off campus.

It is with great sadness that we share heartbreaking news about the death of Misrach Ewunetie ’24.



Please read the letter from VP W. Rochelle Calhoun to the University Community: https://t.co/tMlcYymuOb — Princeton University (@Princeton) October 20, 2022

Princeton said there would be more law enforcement on campus during the search.

The university is offering grief counseling for students and staff.