Missing 10-year-old girl last seen leaving Jersey City mall with unknown man, N.J. police say

A 10-year-old girl went missing from a mall in New Jersey, and state and local police are seeking the public's help to find her.

The family says they last saw 10-year-old Divine Anyanwu at home in Jersey City around 7 a.m. Thursday. She was later seen on surveillance leaving Newport Centre Mall around 7:45 p.m.

She appeared to be walking toward Newport Parkway with a man who police are now looking to identify.

Police say Anyanwu is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing a neon orange headband, a white tank top, tie-dye shorts and black and white sneakers.

She is known to frequent areas on Lincoln Park, Westside Avenue, the McDonald's on Communipaw Avenue, as well as multiple locations in the Bronx, according to police.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Jersey City Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at 201-547-5477 or the New Jersey State Police Missing Persons Unit at 609-882-2000 ext. 2554.