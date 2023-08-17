Watch CBS News
Local News

Police searching for missing 9-year-old boy with autism in Brooklyn

By Alecia Reid

/ CBS New York

Police searching for missing 9-year-old with autism in Red Hook, Brooklyn
Police searching for missing 9-year-old with autism in Red Hook, Brooklyn 01:13

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a missing child with autism in Brooklyn.

The NYPD says a 9-year-old boy, who is nonverbal, was reported missing from the Ikea in Red Hook around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

The store is right on the water by the Erie Basin and Gowanus Bay.

Officers are searching on the shoreline and in the water.

We're told one of the child's shoes was found near the shoreline.

As of 11 p.m., we do not have a description or photo of the missing child.

Alecia Reid
alecia-reid-big-2022.png

Alecia Reid is an award winning, Emmy nominated reporter for CBS New York. She is a sustainability & social justice advocate; passionate about giving a voice to people who may not otherwise be able to tell their stories.

First published on August 16, 2023 / 11:03 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.