Police searching for missing 9-year-old boy with autism in Brooklyn

Police searching for missing 9-year-old with autism in Red Hook, Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a missing child with autism in Brooklyn.

The NYPD says a 9-year-old boy, who is nonverbal, was reported missing from the Ikea in Red Hook around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

The store is right on the water by the Erie Basin and Gowanus Bay.

Officers are searching on the shoreline and in the water.

We're told one of the child's shoes was found near the shoreline.

As of 11 p.m., we do not have a description or photo of the missing child.