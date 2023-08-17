Watch CBS News
Body of missing 9-year-old boy with autism found on shore in Red Hook, Brooklyn

By Zinnia Maldonado

NEW YORK -- The body of a 9-year-old boy who went missing from the Ikea in Red Hook, Brooklyn was found by the shoreline shortly after midnight Thursday, police said. 

The boy, who had autism and was nonverbal, was pronounced dead at the hospital after his family reported him missing at around 9 p.m. Wednesday, just as the store was closing.

The Ikea is on Beard Street, right on the water by the Erie Basin and Gowanus Bay. Police believe the boy walked out of the store by himself, but it was not immediately clear how he got into the water. 

Rescue crews on boats and in helicopters quickly started searching the shoreline and water for the boy. The NYPD K9 Unit, FDNY and EMS were all on the scene. 

We're told one of the boy's shoes was found near the shore before the search ended. 

