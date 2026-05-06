New Jersey to establish 34 watch parties, fan zones and street festivals across the state for FIFA World Cup

Thirty-four organizations across New Jersey are planning special events for fans and residents as the Garden State gears up to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill was in Camden County on Wednesday morning for a news conference with a "special statewide announcement" of the events in the N.J. World Cup Community Initiative.

The Garden State is home to MetLife Stadium, which is being referred to as New York/New Jersey Stadium, and is hosting eight games for the soccer tournament, including the final in July.

Across the river in Philadelphia, Lincoln Financial Field will host five group stage matches and one in the Round of 16.

The first events will take place in Camden County, with a pop-up event at a wine festival. For the Fourth of July World Cup final, there will also be a massive watch party in Pennsauken's Cooper River Park, where Wednesday's announcement took place.

"Hosting the World Cup is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for New Jersey," Sherrill said. "It's going to bring revenue to our small businesses and local vendors who can really see the economic impact. ... It's going to draw visitors from all around the world. It's going to bring communities together across our state. So we're going to make the most of it and host a world-class party for everyone."

The state and the New Jersey Economic Development Authority have awarded $5 million in grants to fund one-time events and long-term events showcasing local landmarks.

In North Jersey, major cities will "adopt" one World Cup match each, and hold festivals celebrating the cultures and food of each team's country.

4 FIFA World Cup teams using New Jersey as a home base

On Tuesday, Sherrill announced multiple World Cup teams would be practicing around New Jersey. Haiti will use Stockton University as a home base, while Morocco is using The Pingry School in Basking Ridge, Somerset County.

Senegal is training at Rutgers University in Piscataway, and Brazil is training at Columbia Park in Morris Township.

See the full list of FIFA World Cup fan events in New Jersey

There are three "regional, multi-day, multi-location events" associated with the 2026 FIFA World Cup in New Jersey.

Flag Cities , led by the Meadowlands Regional Chamber & CVB, will host fan festivals between June 8 and July 16

, led by the Meadowlands Regional Chamber & CVB, will North to Shore Festival (June 13-July 16) will take place in Essex, Monmouth and Atlantic counties.

(June 13-July 16) will take place in Essex, Monmouth and Atlantic counties. Visit South Jersey World Cup Activations — Camden County (May 2-July 19) produced by Visit South Jersey, will take place in Camden County.

Here are the other single-location events that were awarded grants: