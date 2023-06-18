Watch CBS News
Multi-vehicle crash in Midtown under investigation

Multiple vehicles involved in crash in Midtown, Manhattan
NEW YORK -- Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash at a busy intersection in Midtown on Saturday.

At least three vehicles were damaged in the crash at West 32nd Street and Sixth Avenue around 1 p.m.

Debris was sent flying close to a crowded sidewalk.

Police did not say how many people were hurt, but they said no one suffered life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

June 17, 2023

