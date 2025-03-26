Middletown, N.J. residents grappling with closing schools or raising taxes

The fight to keep schools from closing in one New Jersey community is still going.

Parents were expected to gather in Middletown on Wednesday night to hear more about ways to balance the budget.

It is the first of four hearings as the board considers closing schools or raising taxes.

Blindsided parents mobilize in a hurry

From her Middletown basement, Ashley Keene is printing and pressing hundreds of shirts. She said it's an S.O.S. to "save our schools."

"We have about over 900 shirts made at the moment, and there's still more orders coming in," Keene said.

She is also printing signs that are all over town.

It's all being done in response to Middletown Schools Superintendent Jessica Alfone suddenly threatening last week to close two elementary schools and a middle school.

"I was shocked. I was almost like, I cannot believe this is happening," parent Nancy Borriello said.

Parents say they are worried about class sizes and upset over what they call a lack of transparency.

"It's essential to have your community involved in such a drastic proposal, and the community was not involved from the beginning," Emily Cameli said.

"I just want them to do right by our children"

The superintendent changed course earlier this week, instead proposing a 10% increase on local education taxes to plug a $10 million hole in the budget.

"The proposed tax hikes, now you're pinning half the community against the other half, the families with kids versus the families that don't have kids," parent Laura Bingham said.

When reached for comment, Alfone said, "The district is committed to moving forward in a manner of preserving the quality of education for all of our students."

"I just want them to do right by our children," Borriello added.

Parents are looking to prove that sometimes it takes a village to save a community.