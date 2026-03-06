One of New York's deadliest roads is getting fixed. Here's the plan for Middle Country Road in Suffolk County.

Help is on the way for one of New York State's deadliest roads.

State Sen. Dean Murray said the Department of Transportation agreed to move up the timeline for fixing Middle Country Road in Suffolk County. A portion of State Route 25 through Selden and Centereach has landed on a list of the 10 deadliest roads for years.

The busy corridor has major safety issues, such as speeding and treacherous turns out of strip malls. Hundreds of potholes are also part of the problem.

Murray said he secured approval to move up the bidding for the entire stretch to this year. Repaving work will start in 2027 instead of 2028 or later.

The state will also earmark $300,000 for emergency pothole repairs in the spring.

"I appreciate the NYS DOT, and in particular, Director Causin, for responding to local concerns and advancing the timeline for paving on Middle Country Road. This work will help address the deteriorating conditions and improve safety for drivers, families and first responders who all use this roadway daily," said Assemblyman Doug Smith.

Potholes cause major issues for drivers

First responders say crashes on the road are a daily occurrence, and their ambulances are delayed by cars slowing down for potholes.

Civic leaders also say the potholes cause crashes.

"The potholes are more like craters," said Leah Fitzpatrick, president of the Centereach Civic Association.

"The road is a death trap"

The road is a busy commercial corridor lined with shopping centers. The speed limit is largely ignored, as are the no left turn signs.

Resident Ed O'Brien said his son, Daniel, was killed by a driver making a left turn in front of him.

"After my son, it was like all the time, and I always said the road is a death trap. There always seems to be someone left in front of someone," O'Brien said.

The Long Island Expressway, Sunrise Highway and the Southern State Parkway also made the top 10 of the most dangerous roads list.