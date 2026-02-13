Suffolk County's Middle Country Road needs emergency pothole repairs, officials say

What has been called one of New York's deadliest roads seems to be getting even worse.

Back in January, iSelect, an insurance comparison service, ranked the most dangerous roads in New York, and Suffolk County's Middle Country Road, also known as New York 25, made the top 10.

Now, potholes are causing even more crashes, prompting local residents and officials to demand an emergency fix.

"A certain death trap"

Within the span of 24 hours this week, two cars overturned on Middle Country Road in Selden. Bagel shop owner John Rose said it's a daily occurrence.

"Zigzagging, trying to avoid potholes, and when that happens, cars flip over," he said.

"They're like craters," Centereach resident Patricia Poggi said.

Selden Fire Chief Scott Nowakowski said the issue is even delaying ambulance calls.

"The ambulance is trying to go around those potholes, not to damage our fire trucks and ambulances, and the vehicles just can't get out of the way and we can't get past them," he said.

The busy corridor already had major safety issues, including speeding and treacherous turns out of strip malls.

"It's a certain death trap. It's the ultimate obstacle course," Suffolk County legislator Nick Caracappa said.

"It's like an amusement ride"

Officials, first responders and residents joined forces Friday to call for safety changes and for repaving of the road before 2028, which was the state's plan.

A Department of Transportation spokesman said they are working at an "expedited pace."

"It's been a tough winter, but this has been years and years," Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine said.

"This is an emergency," Caracappa said. "Come on, Governor Hochul, come on down. Take a ride on 25. It's like an amusement ride. You'll go boom, boom, boom."

Sen. Dean Murray said he's working with the DOT to speed the plans up, but roads cannot be repaved in the winter.

"It's just physically impossible to do it right now. Everybody hears us, so the best thing we're going to get, and what I'm really pushing for, is get out here and fill the potholes that are here now," Murray said.

In the meantime, drivers can do their part by slowing down and reporting potholes for a temporary patch to the state hotline by calling 1-800-POTHOLE (1-800-768-4653).