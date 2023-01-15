The Point: New York lawmakers, advocates examine rise in hate crimes and possible solutions

The Point: New York lawmakers on rise in hate crimes & possible solutions

Hate crimes are on the rise in New York City and the nation.

As we mark one year since the death of Michelle Go, who was pushed to her death in front of an oncoming subway train, we examine the causes and possible solutions to this troubling societal problem.

The Point

New York State Assembly Member Ron Kim of Queens and New York City Council Member Kalman Yeger of Brooklyn share their thoughts on what's behind the local and national rises in hate crimes.

Watch their discussion with Marcia Kramer here or in the video player above.

Talking Point

Leo Ferguson, director of strategic projects for Jews for Racial & Economic Justice, and Charles Fain Lehman, a fellow at the Manhattan Institute, advocate for possible solutions to the rise in hate crimes.

Your Point

New Yorkers are troubled by the rise in hate crimes.

Exclamation Point

All four of our guests weigh in on what could be done to suppress hate speech, including if social media should be moderated, and what the root causes are.

"The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Then turn to CBS News New York at noon for "Exclamation Point," an extended conversation with our guests.