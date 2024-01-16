Michael Hall sworn in as Paterson, N.J.'s first African-American deputy fire chief

PATERSON, N.J. -- History was made Tuesday in one New Jersey city.

Paterson swore in its first African-American deputy fire chief.

Michael Hall said he was never the kind of kid who grew up wanting to be a firefighter. Yet here is, with nearly 23 years on the job, as the second in command of the fire department.

"I was never perfect doing the job, but anybody up there can tell you I always tried to do it the right way," Hall said.

Deputy Chief Hall celebrated his historic appointment with his family by his side.

"He was very smart, and he wanted to make sure that not only did he come home safe, but made sure that his guys came home safe, too," wife Jovana Hall said.

"If I don't shut up, I'm going to start crying right now. I'm just so proud. I'm so very proud," mother Edie Holland added.

Deputy Chief Hall is incredibly well liked in the diverse department, as evidenced by the dozens of firefighters who showed up at City Hall to congratulate him on his historic achievement.

"It's not just about the books. It's about knowing the job, and he knows the job," Battalion Chief Michael Trommelen said.

Michael Hall's first day of his Fire Academy was roughly 23 years ago. The date? Sept. 11, 2001.

"And at that point, I wanted to get out. I wanted to leave," he said.

Luckily for the people of Paterson, he stayed, and used the tragedy of 9/11 as an inspiration to serve.

"Everybody stayed. And here we are, most of us, 23-plus years later, still doing this. So I'm glad it worked out," Michael said.

Deputy Chief Hall said he's proud to be a role model for little boys and girls, in Paterson and beyond, to let them know they, too, can make a difference in their community.

Just last year, Mayor Andre Sayegh appointed the first Hispanic fire chief in the Paterson's history.