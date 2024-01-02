Brentwood, N.Y. names first Afro/Latino fire commissioner in its 125-year history

BRENTWOOD, N.Y. -- There has been a barrier-breaking first on Long Island.

On Tuesday, a fire department created back in 1898 swore in its first Afro/Latino fire commissioner.

In a very diverse community, African-American leaders say that's reason to celebrate.

Rasheen "Roc" Williams' extended family and his fire department family applauded him in a historic first.

One of Long Island's most diverse communities, Brentwood is 85% Hispanic and Black, but has never had a black fire commissioner in its 125-year history, until now.

Williams is Black and Latino.

"I'm humble about it. I accept the mantle, but that's not what I ran for. I ran to do right by my community," Williams said.

He began saving lives just out of high school.

"Me and my cousins were walking by the firehouse and said, 'I wonder what's in there.' So they dared me," Williams said.

In there, he found leaders who took him under their wing, sharing values of courage, honor and respect.

"To learn the craft to be a firefighter you have to put the knowledge in. You have to study. You have to learn. You also gotta show up," Williams said.

He has been showing up and risking his life for decades. A recent injury ended his firefighting days, but launched this new chapter. The community elected him to serve among the five commissioners.

"In this community that is so diverse, for this to happen now and for him to take over as a commissioner is very big for the community," said Eric Raudies, the chairman of commissioners for the Brentwood Fire District.

"It speaks to the over 125 years of no representation of African-Americans, people of color in elected positions here. So this is momentous occasion. It's a great occasion," said Michele Robinson, second vice president of the Islip NAACP.

Williams hopes his election sends a positive message.

"No matter where you are from, you can, if you put your mind to it and you train, you can become anything. But you have to do the work," Williams said.

Williams said community members often think they are paid. They are not. They are volunteers. The hope is his leadership will help recruit sorely needed new members.

Williams is also the father of five and a grandfather. He said he hopes his election brings his diverse community together.