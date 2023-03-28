Watch CBS News
Alejandro Alicea becomes Paterson's first Hispanic assistant fire chief

PATERSON, N.J. -- Paterson's fire department made a historic promotion Tuesday.

Deputy Chief Alejandro Alicea became the city's first Hispanic assistant fire chief.

Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh led the swearing-in ceremony before the new assistant chief's proud family.

The head of the fire department praised Alicea for his years of hard work.

"Alex is really stepping up. He's a 30-year member, he's a leader, he's regarded, and I really, really see a bright, shining future for him, and I appreciate the work that you are doing. Congratulations to you. Well earned," Paterson Fire Chief Brian McDermott said.

Alicea was one of 19 fire department leaders who were promoted Tuesday.

