Newark's Arts High School celebrates alum Michael B. Jordan's best actor Oscar win

Michael B. Jordan's best actor win at Sunday night's Academy Awards resonated at his alma mater, Arts High School in Newark.

Students celebrated Monday, with some speaking about dreaming of someday standing on the Oscars stage, too.

Read more: Who won Oscars for 2026? See the full winners list here

Jordan was serious, pensive and charming while at Arts High

Jordan, who graduated from Arts High School in 2005, captured the Oscar for Actor in a Leading Role for his portrayal of twin brothers "Smoke" and "Stack" in the smash hit "Sinners."

Jessie Buckley, winner of the best actress Oscar for "Hamnet," and Michael B. Jordan, winner of best actor for "Sinners," pose in the press room during the 98th Academy Awards on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood. Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Theater teacher Carl Gonzalez taught Jordan as a junior and senior and has been at the school for 24 years. He said every finger was crossed before the winner was read by Adrien Brody, last year's best actor winner, on Sunday night.

"I was looking for [Jordan's] reaction and it was lovely when he was looking at his mom and his mom was like, 'Yes, you've won. Yes, your dream came true,'" Gonzalez said.

As a student, Jordan not only attended classes, but played basketball and landed a role on the legendary HBO series "The Wire." Gonzalez describes him as serious, pensive, charming and easy to like.

"I stand here because of the people who came before me -- Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Jamie Foxx, Forest Whitaker," Jordan said during his acceptance speech.

"It was all vintage Michael B. -- lowering the ladder, collaborating, bringing everyone into the fold," Gonzalez said.

Asked after his victory what his advice is to aspiring actors and young people, Jordan said, "Dream big, dream big, bro. Be kind and be honest."

That message was received and internalized by the theater students and more at Arts High School.

Jordan proved "that everything is possible"

Senior Lyle Avery was heard screaming on his cellphone Sunday night after Jordan's victory.

"Just looking up to him, man. Him being another kid from Newark, proving once again that everything is possible," Avery said.

"We're just buzzing with excitement and joy and pride," Arts High Principal Regina Sharpe said.

"I know that's right. I knew he was going to do it," junior Nasir Arrington added.

That was the sentiment from every single theater student CBS News New York spoke to -- and we spoke to many inspired by Jordan's story.

"Even though it's a lot of hard [work], it pays off," junior Jaylenne Calo said.

"We talk about it all the time. Michael B. Jordan, he's so successful, won his first Oscar, first nomination. That's 10 times more impressive -- your first nomination and your first win," junior D'Anthony Daniels said.

"He represents us and if he's not ashamed to be from Newark and to be from Arts High, why would we be?" sophomore Elani Ruiz said.

For junior Bradalise Idrovo, reminiscing about the win helped her get through state testing.

"I was thinking, wow man, I'm about to go to the class that Michael B. Jordan was [in]. I'm about to talk to the teacher that Michael B. Jordan talked to and got taught by. It allowed [me] to push through. Man, I can't give up now," Idrovo said.