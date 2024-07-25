NYC students can soon ride the subway for free a lot more. Here's how.

NEW YORK -- New York City students will be able to ride the subway for free a lot more starting in the 2024-25 school year.

Mayor Eric Adams, Schools Chancellor David Banks and MTA Chair & CEO Janno Lieber announced the updated program on Thursday.

Student OMNY cards

Starting in September, eligible students will receive OMNY cards that are good for four rides per day, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Until this upcoming school year, students received MetroCards that were good for just three rides per day, and only between 5:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. on school days.

"These expanded student OMNY cards are a gamechanger for families across New York City, particularly for working-class families that need just a little more help to afford our city — families where older siblings pick their younger brothers and sisters up from school, or where kids have after-school and summer jobs to help make ends meet," said Adams in a statement announcing the new program.

Free rides on weekends

Student OMNY cards, which replace the MetroCards that students had been given since 1997, can be used on weekends and during the summer, according to the MTA.

"Subways and buses are the best way to get to school, sports, extracurriculars, internships, jobs, and more," said New York City Transit's interim president Demetrius Crichlow.

"I'm thrilled about the launch of student OMNY cards because expanding access to public transit means more and more students will have opportunities to explore our city and experience all that New York has to offer," said Banks.

Schools will now distribute OMNY cards to eligible students at the beginning of each school year, according to the Mayor's Office.