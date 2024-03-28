MTA encourages more New Yorkers to sign up for 50% off rides with Fair Fares program

NEW YORK -- The MTA is encouraging subway riders to sign up for the expanded Fair Fares program, which offers a 50% discount on rides to those who qualify.

The MTA's customer service team handed out flyers and helped sign up low-income residents across the five boroughs Thursday.

Residents 18 to 64 years old who meet income requirements, like a single household earning less than $18,000 per year, can enroll and get 50% off trains, buses and Access-A-Ride trips.

"We think there's at least over a million folks who are qualified. Our goal at MTA is to work with the city to make sure that folks know about the program," said NYC Transit President Richard Davey.

New Yorkers who already receive benefits have a simple sign-up process. New users must provide their name, address and proof of income. Click here to learn more.