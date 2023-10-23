Metro-North service resumes for Monday commute following mudslide on Hudson Line through Westchester County

BRIARCLIFF MANOR, N.Y. -- Metro-North Railroad service is nearly back to normal on the Hudson Line for the morning commute, following a mudslide that halted trains over the weekend.

Service resumed at 5 a.m. Monday, using two of the four tracks between Croton-Harmon and Tarrytown in Westchester County.

Watch: MTA update on Metro-North service

The MTA says crews have been working to clear debris and stabilize the hillside after the mudslide broke through a retaining wall in the back of a home, covering the tracks near Scarborough.

"We're still working with one of the property owners up above to make sure the slope is still stable, and that is part of the plan, in terms of bringing back service on those two tracks, which is ongoing," Metro-North President Catherine Rinaldi said Monday. "At this point, I would expect we are probably going to be running on two tracks for the rest of this week."

Near-normal Hudson Line service resumes today, with two AM and two PM peak trains cancelled/combined and reverse-peak service bypassing Philipse Manor, and Scarborough. Find details on our TrainTime app. — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) October 23, 2023

The Metro-North president also said crews inspect the retaining walls along the Hudson Line every three years to make sure everything is intact and safe for trains to pass.

"The issue with the Hudson Line is that you really have those embankments along the Hudson Line, and there are multiple retaining walls along the Hudson Line, which are inspected regularly... We were not aware of a particular condition in this location," Rinaldi said. "But as you know, we've had very, very heavy rain throughout the fall, it was raining very, very heavily on Friday, and this happened Saturday morning."

Commuters should keep in mind there will be some schedule adjustments Monday. Only two tracks will be in service through the area, early morning and afternoon peak trains are canceled, and some reverse peak trips have changed.

Visit the MTA's website and TrainTime app for additional details.

After a mudslide in Scarborough on Saturday prevented trains from operating, @MTA workers immediately got to work to restore the service New Yorkers count on.



Thanks to their around-the-clock efforts, @MetroNorth service will be restored in time for the Monday morning commute. pic.twitter.com/szqRI0G61S — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) October 22, 2023

For the most part, commuters we spoke with over the weekend seemed to take the adjustments in stride.

"Very organized, very organized. Just gotta deal with it. It's an inconvenience," said Dominick Giarraputo, of Saugerties.

"I must say, they're very efficient," a woman named Nancy said.

"I feel like other cities, they wouldn't have figured it out so quickly," said Michelle Mosqueda.

"It's intricate work, because you're dealing with the tracks, and that's what they're trying to clear now, and there may be some track damage, I'm sure, that they're going to have to repair," Mount Pleasant Chief Paul Olivia said.

Four trains on the Hudson Line are canceled Monday, including the 6:42 a.m. train to Poughkeepsie and 7:08 a.m. train from Tarrytown.

Gov. Kathy Hochul's office says the work continues to clear the remaining two tracks to ensure they're safe for service.

Police say no one was injured in the mudslide, and the homeowners were told the house is still safe to occupy.

Homeowner David Latham told CBS New York he and his guests were shocked after a night of heavy rain caused this. He said they were told to evacuate and are now staying in a motel.

"We went out there, and there was this huge crack across the backyard, and retaining walls had cracked, and basically the place was falling apart outdoors," he said. "Only damage done was to the owner's wallet. It's going to be an expensive repair."

